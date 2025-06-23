PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Garnett missed the cut with a score of 1-over.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Rocket Classic.

    Garnett's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-70+1
    2023T4769-71-68-70-10
    2022MC71-71-2
    2021MC75-69E

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 47th at 10-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3667-67-75-69-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3167-70-72-68-715.556
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6074-68-75-78+74.900
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4070-67-68-71-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1166-67-69-69-1358.714

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.005-0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.359-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1690.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3350.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.1500.450

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.5 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a -0.359 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.20% of the time.
    • Garnett has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 130th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    WiretoWire: New Englander Bradley bags second Travelers

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Harry Hall betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's at stake for Rocket Classic

    Latest
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW