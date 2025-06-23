PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Ben Cook betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ben Cook tees off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025 for the Rocket Classic. Cook previously played in this tournament in 2022, where he missed the cut with a score of +2.

    Latest odds for Cook at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • Ben Cook previously played in the Rocket Classic in 2022, where he missed the cut with a score of +2.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Ben Cook's recent performances

    • Cook has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook has an average of -0.870 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.817 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook has averaged -2.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ben Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.132

    Ben Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cook has averaged -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cook has posted an average of -0.428 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Cook has averaged -0.870 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Cook has delivered a -0.817 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five events.
    • Overall, Cook has averaged -2.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

