Ben Cook betting profile: Rocket Classic
Ben Cook tees off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025 for the Rocket Classic. Cook previously played in this tournament in 2022, where he missed the cut with a score of +2.
At the Rocket Classic
- Ben Cook previously played in the Rocket Classic in 2022, where he missed the cut with a score of +2.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Ben Cook's recent performances
Ben Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.132
Ben Cook's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
