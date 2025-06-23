Beau Hossler betting profile: Rocket Classic

Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.455 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.343 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 60.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.68% of the time.