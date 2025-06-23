PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)



    Beau Hossler returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, scheduled for June 26-29. His most recent appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 31st place with a score of 9-under par.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Rocket Classic.

    Hossler's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3171-69-66-73-9
    2023MC75-66-3
    2022T6971-70-72-70-5
    2021T2568-69-72-68-11
    2020MC72-75+3

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 25th at 11-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5271-63-72-68-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5966-71-73-72+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1971-70-73-68-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6569-68-69-76-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6071-70-73-81+74.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-69-76-73+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5070-69-77-73+113.875

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.455-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.343-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4800.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.154-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.164-0.230

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.455 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.343 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 60.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.68% of the time.
    • Hossler has accumulated 241 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 114th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

