Beau Hossler betting profile: Rocket Classic
Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, scheduled for June 26-29. His most recent appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 31st place with a score of 9-under par.
Hossler's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|2023
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|2022
|T69
|71-70-72-70
|-5
|2021
|T25
|68-69-72-68
|-11
|2020
|MC
|72-75
|+3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 25th at 11-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|71-63-72-68
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|66-71-73-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|69-68-69-76
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|71-70-73-81
|+7
|4.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-69-76-73
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|70-69-77-73
|+1
|13.875
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.455
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.343
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.480
|0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.154
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.164
|-0.230
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.455 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.343 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 60.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.68% of the time.
- Hossler has accumulated 241 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 114th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
