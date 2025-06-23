PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29 in the 2025 edition of the tournament. His previous appearances at this event have resulted in missed cuts, but he'll be looking to change that trend this year.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Rocket Classic.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-700
    2021MC72-74+2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Eckroat has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this event in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at -18.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2562-71-71-71-538.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5773-73-81-78+179.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-67-72-68E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6772-70-77-72+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-72-72-68-112.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3271-71-67-68-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6169-73-74-78+67.875

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Travelers Championship, where he tied for 25th with a score of five-under.
    • He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1920.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0130.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.391-0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.174-0.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.361-0.618

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.192 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat is sporting a 0.013 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25.
    • Eckroat has accumulated 293 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 96th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

