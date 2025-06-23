PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. He'll look to improve on his performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Rocket Classic.

    Noren's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-75+2
    2023T968-68-67-67-18
    2021T470-70-67-64-17
    2020MC72-73+1

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Noren's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 17-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3067-70-67-72-430.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-76-71+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1768-71-66-76-372.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-68-72-72-112.000
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT968-68-70-75-7--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3073-65-67-70-5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1369-75-71-70+1135.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT1065-66-71-65-1365.400
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.
    • Noren has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0680.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.035-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2940.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0510.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3120.312

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.035 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Noren is sporting a 0.294 mark.
    • On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.78.
    • Noren's average Driving Distance this season is 288.9 yards.
    • He has accumulated 134 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 151st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

