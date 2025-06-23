Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Rocket Classic
Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays a shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti returns to compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. His previous appearance at this event ended in a withdrawal.
Tosti's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|74
|-
At the Rocket Classic
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 74.
- This is Tosti's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|65-75-75-67
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|68-67-74-74
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-67-65-68
|-15
|96.250
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -0.746 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.335
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.101
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.306
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.681
|-0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.141
|-0.746
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.335 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.101 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
- Tosti has accumulated 333 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
