38M AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This tournament presents an opportunity for Potgieter to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the Rocket Classic.

    Potgieter's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-73+2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-68-69-68-786.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC68-74E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4768-73-74-76+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldP265-61-67-71-20300.000

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged 0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6370.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.2720.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.459-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.2520.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1580.318

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.637 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.6 yards ranks first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.272 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.06% of the time.
    • Potgieter has accumulated 441 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 73rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

