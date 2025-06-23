Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Rocket Classic
Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This tournament presents an opportunity for Potgieter to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Potgieter's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-68-69-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|68-73-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|P2
|65-61-67-71
|-20
|300.000
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.637
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.272
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.459
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.252
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.158
|0.318
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.637 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.6 yards ranks first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.272 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.06% of the time.
- Potgieter has accumulated 441 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 73rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
