Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Rocket Classic
Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays a second shot on the third hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. His most recent appearance at this event saw him finish tied for 72nd with a score of 2-under par.
Baddeley's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|2023
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2021
|T41
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|2020
|MC
|71-72
|-1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Baddeley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 41st at 8-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Baddeley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-70-70-75
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|78
|72-70-78-74
|+10
|2.200
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-9
|17.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|67-77-70-75
|+1
|20.688
Baddeley's recent performances
- Baddeley had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
- Baddeley has an average of -1.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.
- Baddeley has averaged -1.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-1.292
|-1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.265
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.536
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.445
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.467
|-1.522
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.292 ranks 168th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Baddeley sports a -0.265 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 60.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Baddeley excels with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.536, ranking fourth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Baddeley has a -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 153rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29.
- Baddeley ranks 117th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.98% and 169th in Par Breakers at 18.10%.
- He has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 179th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
