Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Rocket Classic

Baddeley's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.292 ranks 168th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards ranks 157th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Baddeley sports a -0.265 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 60.48% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Baddeley excels with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.536, ranking fourth on TOUR.

On the greens, Baddeley has a -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 153rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29.

Baddeley ranks 117th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.98% and 169th in Par Breakers at 18.10%.