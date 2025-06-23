PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays a second shot on the third hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays a second shot on the third hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Aaron Baddeley returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. His most recent appearance at this event saw him finish tied for 72nd with a score of 2-under par.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Rocket Classic.

    Baddeley's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7268-70-72-76-2
    2023MC73-71E
    2022MC70-72-2
    2021T4169-70-69-72-8
    2020MC71-72-1

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Baddeley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 41st at 8-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Baddeley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-75+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-70-70-75-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7872-70-78-74+102.200
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-75+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3467-69-68-71-917.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3267-77-70-75+120.688

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • Baddeley had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
    • Baddeley has an average of -1.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.
    • Baddeley has averaged -1.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-1.292-1.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.265-0.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.5360.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.445-0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.467-1.522

    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.292 ranks 168th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Baddeley sports a -0.265 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 60.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Baddeley excels with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.536, ranking fourth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Baddeley has a -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 153rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29.
    • Baddeley ranks 117th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.98% and 169th in Par Breakers at 18.10%.
    • He has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 179th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

