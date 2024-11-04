Pierceson Coody betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody will play Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his last tournament he finished 39th in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting 10-under at TPC Summerlin.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Coody's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Coody's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Coody has an average finish of 53rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Coody has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 325.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Coody is averaging 1.218 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of -0.505 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 ranks 89th on TOUR this season, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody owns a -0.408 mark (155th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Coody's 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him eighth on TOUR this season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranks 63rd. He has broken par 25.32% of the time (51st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|313.2
|325.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|67.94%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.77
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.32%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|14.21%
|12.15%
Coody's best finishes
- While Coody has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Currently, Coody sits 120th in the FedExCup standings with 308 points.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 3.879 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 4.156 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody put up his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.720. In that event, he finished second.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.103, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.059
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.408
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.265
|-1.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.568
|1.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.046
|-0.505
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|67-70-69-64
|-14
|27
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|61-67-68-70
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|72
|69-71-70-76
|+2
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|69-67-72-70
|-2
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|72-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|72-65-70-67
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
