Pierceson Coody betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 3.879 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 4.156 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody put up his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.720. In that event, he finished second.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.103, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.