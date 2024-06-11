Phil Mickelson betting profile: U.S. Open
Phil Mickelson seeks better results in the 2024 U.S. Open having failed to make the cut at The Los Angeles Country Club in 2023.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Mickelson's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 10-over, over his last six appearances at the U.S. Open.
- Mickelson last participated in the U.S. Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Mickelson's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|6/16/2022
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|6/17/2021
|62
|75-69-76-75
|+11
|9/17/2020
|MC
|79-74
|+13
|6/13/2019
|52
|72-69-75-72
|+4
|6/14/2018
|48
|77-69-81-69
|+16
Mickelson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Mickelson has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Mickelson has an average finishing position of 51st in his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-over.
- Phil Mickelson has averaged 294.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mickelson has an average of 0.853 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mickelson has an average of -1.100 in his past five tournaments.
Mickelson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.4
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|60.71%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|15.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|20.24%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mickelson's best finishes
- Mickelson teed off in four tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those four tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Mickelson's best performance came at the Masters Tournament, where he shot 8-over and finished 43rd.
Mickelson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.100
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mickelson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-75-74-74
|+8
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mickelson as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.