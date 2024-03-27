Zac Blair Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Zac Blair enters play in Houston, Texas seeking better results March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Blair's average finish has been 18th, and his average score -8, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Blair's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|10/10/2019
|28
|68-76-72-67
|-5
Blair's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 59th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Blair has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five events.
- Zac Blair has averaged 269.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -1.284 Strokes Gained: Total.
Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Blair has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.391, which ranks 148th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (273.2 yards) ranks 181st, and his 69.8% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 90th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.010, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Blair has registered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|273.2
|269.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.24%
Blair's Best Finishes
- Blair has participated in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- As of now, Blair has compiled 46 points, which ranks him 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.070. He missed the cut in that event.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.919. He finished 30th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.057 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.246, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.391
|-1.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.010
|-1.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.423
|1.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.183
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.141
|-1.284
Blair's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-68-73-71
|E
|8
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|65-65-68-62
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.