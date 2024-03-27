PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Zac Blair Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Zac Blair enters play in Houston, Texas seeking better results March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Blair's average finish has been 18th, and his average score -8, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Blair's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC72-70+2
    10/10/20192868-76-72-67-5

    Blair's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 59th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Blair has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five events.
    • Zac Blair has averaged 269.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -1.284 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Blair .

    Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Blair has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.391, which ranks 148th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (273.2 yards) ranks 181st, and his 69.8% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 90th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.010, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Blair has registered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance181273.2269.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.24%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.24%

    Blair's Best Finishes

    • Blair has participated in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • As of now, Blair has compiled 46 points, which ranks him 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.070. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.919. He finished 30th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.057 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.246, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

    Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.391-1.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.010-1.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.4231.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.183-0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.141-1.284

    Blair's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4772-68-73-71E8
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship265-65-68-62-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.