Zac Blair Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.070. He missed the cut in that event.

Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.919. He finished 30th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.057 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.246, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.