Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fourth in the field at 3.949. In that event, he finished second.

Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 5.585. In that tournament, he finished second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark posted his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 2.557. In that tournament, he finished second.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.917, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.