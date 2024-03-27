Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Wyndham Clark finished the weekend at -19, good for a second-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 trying for better results.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Clark's average finish has been 29th, and his average score -2, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Clark finished 16th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2022).
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Clark's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|16
|66-68-68-73
|-5
|11/11/2021
|41
|66-69-72-75
|+2
|11/5/2020
|MC
|75-69
|+4
Clark's Recent Performances
- Clark has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning three top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Clark has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 3.100 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Clark is averaging 7.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Clark's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.457 ranks 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 53% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 17th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.615. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|306.3
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.30%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|28.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.76%
Clark's Best Finishes
- Clark has participated in seven tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Clark has 1531 points, ranking him second in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fourth in the field at 3.949. In that event, he finished second.
- Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 5.585. In that tournament, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark posted his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 2.557. In that tournament, he finished second.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.917, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.457
|1.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.615
|2.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.141
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.656
|3.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|7.385
Clark's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|29
|67-73-66-70
|-8
|29
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|73-67-69-65
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-67-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.