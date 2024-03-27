PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Wyndham Clark finished the weekend at -19, good for a second-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Clark's average finish has been 29th, and his average score -2, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Clark finished 16th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Clark's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20221666-68-68-73-5
    11/11/20214166-69-72-75+2
    11/5/2020MC75-69+4

    Clark's Recent Performances

    • Clark has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning three top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Clark has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 3.100 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Clark is averaging 7.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Clark .

    Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Clark's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.457 ranks 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 53% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 17th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.615. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Clark's 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance17306.3306.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.30%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%28.76%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.76%

    Clark's Best Finishes

    • Clark has participated in seven tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Clark has 1531 points, ranking him second in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fourth in the field at 3.949. In that event, he finished second.
    • Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 5.585. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark posted his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 2.557. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.917, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4571.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.6152.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1410.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.6563.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8697.385

    Clark's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2967-73-66-70-829
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2473-67-69-65-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship167-67-63-68-19500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-71+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-71-70-76-164
    June 15-18U.S. Open164-67-69-70-10600
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

