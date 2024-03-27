William Furr Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
William Furr hits the course in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Furr's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Furr's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Furr has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Furr has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Furr is averaging -1.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Furr's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.8
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|47.22%
|51.39%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|27.78%
|13.43%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's Best Finishes
- Furr, who took part in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
Furr's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.411
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.