William Furr Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five events, Furr has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Furr has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Furr is averaging 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting.