Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Will Zalatoris hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Zalatoris is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Zalatoris' Recent Performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
- Will Zalatoris has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has an average of 0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris is averaging 4.971 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 this season (54th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 87th, while his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris ranks sixth on TOUR with a mark of 0.789.
- On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|295.8
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|53.40%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|8.95%
Zalatoris' Best Finishes
- Zalatoris has played six tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Zalatoris ranks 13th in the FedExCup standings with 761 points.
Zalatoris' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599 (he finished fourth in that event).
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 5.282 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris posted his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 1.499.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.278, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked second in the field.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.254
|1.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.789
|2.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.121
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.041
|0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.881
|4.971
Zalatoris' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
