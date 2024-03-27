PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Will Zalatoris hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Zalatoris is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Zalatoris' Recent Performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
    • Will Zalatoris has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has an average of 0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris is averaging 4.971 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Zalatoris' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 this season (54th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 87th, while his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris ranks sixth on TOUR with a mark of 0.789.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance87295.8293.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%53.40%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance1%8.95%

    Zalatoris' Best Finishes

    • Zalatoris has played six tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Currently, Zalatoris ranks 13th in the FedExCup standings with 761 points.

    Zalatoris' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 5.282 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris posted his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 1.499.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.278, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked second in the field.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2541.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7892.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.121-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0410.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8814.971

    Zalatoris' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge2081-68-79-71+11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1373-68-68-71-853
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational266-70-65-69-14375
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

