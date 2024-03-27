Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Zalatoris has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Zalatoris has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.

Will Zalatoris has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Zalatoris has an average of 0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.