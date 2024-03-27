PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Vincent Norrman of Sweden plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Fernando de Dios/Getty Images)

    At THE PLAYERS Championship, Vincent Norrman struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He is aiming for a better outcome in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas.

    Latest odds for Norrman at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Norrman is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Norrman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Norrman has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Norrman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
    • In terms of driving distance, Vincent Norrman has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Norrman is averaging -2.755 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -2.195 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Norrman .

    Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Norrman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 ranks 35th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman sports a -0.480 mark (152nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Norrman's -1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 178th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance10307.3312.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%74.60%
    Putts Per Round132.1
    Par Breakers1%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.87%

    Norrman's Best Finishes

    • Norrman has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
    • Currently, Norrman ranks 173rd in the FedExCup standings with 22 points.

    Norrman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Norrman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 4.890. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.375). That ranked 50th in the field.
    • Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 47th in the field.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3631.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.4800.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.378-1.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-1.200-2.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.694-2.195

    Norrman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1867-71-67-68-1144
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson868-66-65-66-1980
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-71-71-70+29
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2471-69-69-65-1434
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship166-67-67-66-33300
    July 27-303M Open5066-70-73-68-78
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-69-72-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3872-71-68-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5973-70-74-69-69
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5668-71-71-77-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-73-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4771-69-67-71-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

