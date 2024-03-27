Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Norrman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 4.890. In that event, he missed the cut.

Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475 (he finished 47th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.375). That ranked 50th in the field.