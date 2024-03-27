Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Vincent Norrman of Sweden plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Fernando de Dios/Getty Images)
At THE PLAYERS Championship, Vincent Norrman struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He is aiming for a better outcome in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Norrman is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Norrman's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Norrman has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Norrman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
- In terms of driving distance, Vincent Norrman has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Norrman is averaging -2.755 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -2.195 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Norrman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 ranks 35th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman sports a -0.480 mark (152nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Norrman's -1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 178th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|307.3
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|74.60%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|32.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.87%
Norrman's Best Finishes
- Norrman has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Norrman ranks 173rd in the FedExCup standings with 22 points.
Norrman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Norrman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 4.890. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.375). That ranked 50th in the field.
- Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 47th in the field.
Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.363
|1.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.480
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.378
|-1.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-1.200
|-2.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.694
|-2.195
Norrman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|67-71-67-68
|-11
|44
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
|34
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-33
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.