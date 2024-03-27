Victor Perez Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Perez produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 17th in the field at 1.880. In that event, he finished 16th.

Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.436 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.266.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.955, which ranked 42nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.