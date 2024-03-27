PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Victor Perez Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Victor Perez enters play in Houston, Texas seeking better results March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Perez is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Perez's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Perez has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Perez has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
    • Victor Perez has averaged 296.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has an average of -1.576 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging 0.334 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Perez .

    Perez's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Perez's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.281 ranks 50th on TOUR this season, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 19th on TOUR with a mark of 0.578.
    • On the greens, Perez has delivered a -0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance87295.8296.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%73.96%
    Putts Per Round130.1
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.46%

    Perez's Best Finishes

    • Perez has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • With 139 points, Perez currently ranks 100th in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Perez produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 17th in the field at 1.880. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.436 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.266.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.955, which ranked 42nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Perez's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2810.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5781.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.115-0.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.700-1.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.0440.334

    Perez's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1270-72-69-69E--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC76-75+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-68-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4174-71-71-70+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.