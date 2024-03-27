Victor Perez Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Victor Perez enters play in Houston, Texas seeking better results March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Perez is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Perez's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Perez has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Perez has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
- Victor Perez has averaged 296.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has an average of -1.576 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging 0.334 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Perez's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.281 ranks 50th on TOUR this season, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 19th on TOUR with a mark of 0.578.
- On the greens, Perez has delivered a -0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|295.8
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.46%
Perez's Best Finishes
- Perez has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- With 139 points, Perez currently ranks 100th in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Perez produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 17th in the field at 1.880. In that event, he finished 16th.
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.436 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.266.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.955, which ranked 42nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 16th in the field.
Perez's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.281
|0.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.578
|1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.115
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.700
|-1.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.044
|0.334
Perez's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|70-72-69-69
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
