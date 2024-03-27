Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.796.

Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.304 (he finished 65th in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.190). That ranked in the field.