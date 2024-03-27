PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan tries for better results in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open having failed to make the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Duncan has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of -4.
    • Duncan missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Duncan's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC70-71+1
    11/11/20212969-72-73-66E
    11/5/2020MC77-72+9
    10/10/2019MC70-75+1
    3/29/20185268-72-71-70-7

    Duncan's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 44th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has an average of -1.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -3.301 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Duncan .

    Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Duncan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.326, which ranks 43rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 111th, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 159th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.587, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance111293.3296.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.08%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.90%

    Duncan's Best Finishes

    • Duncan has participated in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
    • Currently, Duncan ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings with 57 points.

    Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.796.
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.304 (he finished 65th in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.190). That ranked in the field.
    • Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.249) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 65th in the field.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3260.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.587-2.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green125-0.161-0.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.486-1.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.907-3.301

    Duncan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5873-70-77-70+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-69E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-68-66-74-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.