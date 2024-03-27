Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan tries for better results in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open having failed to make the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Duncan has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of -4.
- Duncan missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Duncan's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|11/11/2021
|29
|69-72-73-66
|E
|11/5/2020
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|10/10/2019
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|3/29/2018
|52
|68-72-71-70
|-7
Duncan's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 44th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Duncan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has an average of -1.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -3.301 in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Duncan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.326, which ranks 43rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 111th, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 159th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.587, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|293.3
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.90%
Duncan's Best Finishes
- Duncan has participated in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
- Currently, Duncan ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings with 57 points.
Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.796.
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.304 (he finished 65th in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.190). That ranked in the field.
- Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.249) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 65th in the field.
Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.326
|0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.587
|-2.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.161
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.486
|-1.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.907
|-3.301
Duncan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-70-77-70
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
