Trace Crowe Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Last season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 65th in the field with a mark of -1.149. He finished 63rd in that tournament.

Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.048. He finished 27th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best effort last season was at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.183 (he finished 63rd in that event).

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.189, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 27th in that event.