Trace Crowe Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his most recent tournament, Trace Crowe missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Crowe is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Crowe's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Crowe has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Crowe has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Trace Crowe has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has an average of 2.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 0.300 Strokes Gained: Total.
Crowe's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.5
|290.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.03%
|47.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.88
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|36.11%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.92%
|15.56%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's Best Finishes
- Crowe played three tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times (100%).
- Last season Crowe's best performance came when he shot -6 and finished 25th at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Crowe's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 65th in the field with a mark of -1.149. He finished 63rd in that tournament.
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.048. He finished 27th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best effort last season was at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.183 (he finished 63rd in that event).
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.189, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
- Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.490) in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked 27th in the field.
Crowe's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.300
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
