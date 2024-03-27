Tony Finau Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.900. He finished 19th in that tournament.

Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.212 (he finished 38th in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.279), which ranked 34th in the field.