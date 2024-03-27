Tony Finau Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Tony Finau, the previous winner in this tournamanet after carding -16 on the par-70 course at Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022, looks to repeat in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas March 28-31.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Finau has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 21st, and an average score of -8.
- Finau won the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, with a score of -16.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Finau's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|1
|65-62-68-69
|-16
|11/11/2021
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|11/5/2020
|24
|69-69-68-71
|-3
|3/29/2018
|24
|70-70-69-69
|-10
Finau's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Finau has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Finau has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Finau has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Finau is averaging -1.010 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau is averaging 1.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Finau's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.148 ranks 74th on TOUR this season, and his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau has a 0.725 mark (10th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Finau's -0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|302.0
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.05%
Finau's Best Finishes
- Finau has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Finau ranks 57th in the FedExCup standings with 319 points.
Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.900. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.212 (he finished 38th in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.279), which ranked 34th in the field.
- Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.148
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.725
|2.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.058
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.460
|-1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.471
|1.403
Finau's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|69-74-73-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|65-64-65-66
|-24
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.