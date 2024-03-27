PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tony Finau Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Tony Finau, the previous winner in this tournamanet after carding -16 on the par-70 course at Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022, looks to repeat in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas March 28-31.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Finau has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 21st, and an average score of -8.
    • Finau won the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, with a score of -16.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Finau's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022165-62-68-69-16
    11/11/2021MC69-73+2
    11/5/20202469-69-68-71-3
    3/29/20182470-70-69-69-10

    Finau's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Finau has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Finau has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Finau has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau is averaging -1.010 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau is averaging 1.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Finau's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.148 ranks 74th on TOUR this season, and his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau has a 0.725 mark (10th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance39302.0304.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.71%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%23.86%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.05%

    Finau's Best Finishes

    • Finau has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Finau ranks 57th in the FedExCup standings with 319 points.

    Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.900. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.212 (he finished 38th in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.279), which ranked 34th in the field.
    • Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1480.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.7252.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.058-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.460-1.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4711.403

    Finau's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2669-74-73-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-70-69-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta165-64-65-66-24500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2371-69-70-69-536
    May 18-21PGA Championship7272-73-73-77+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

