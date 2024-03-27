Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge will compete March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. In his most recent tournament he took 54th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -2 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hoge has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of E.
- Hoge last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, finishing 46th with a score of +3.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Hoge's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|46
|68-70-72-73
|+3
|11/5/2020
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|10/10/2019
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|3/29/2018
|60
|68-73-68-73
|-6
Hoge's Recent Performances
- Hoge has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoge is averaging 0.920 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 4.157 in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.259 this season, which ranks 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.2 yards) ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge sports a 1.234 mark (second on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|290.2
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.67%
Hoge's Best Finishes
- Hoge has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 90%.
- With 752 points, Hoge currently ranks 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.062 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109 (he finished 12th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 0.352.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.246, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 54th in that event).
- Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked eighth in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.259
|-0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.234
|5.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.414
|-1.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.258
|0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.819
|4.157
Hoge's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
