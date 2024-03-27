Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.062 mark ranked 15th in the field.

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109 (he finished 12th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 0.352.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.246, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 54th in that event).