Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Tom Hoge will compete March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. In his most recent tournament he took 54th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -2 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hoge has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of E.
    • Hoge last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, finishing 46th with a score of +3.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Hoge's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/20214668-70-72-73+3
    11/5/2020MC73-72+5
    10/10/2019MC70-77+3
    3/29/20186068-73-68-73-6

    Hoge's Recent Performances

    • Hoge has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoge is averaging 0.920 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 4.157 in his past five tournaments.
    Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.259 this season, which ranks 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.2 yards) ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge sports a 1.234 mark (second on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance134290.2292.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.67%

    Hoge's Best Finishes

    • Hoge has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 90%.
    • With 752 points, Hoge currently ranks 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.062 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 0.352.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.246, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 54th in that event).
    • Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.259-0.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.2345.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.414-1.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.2580.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.8194.157

    Hoge's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC74-74+4--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-75+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-69-69-67-1211
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-70-72-74+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

