36M AGO

Thomas Detry Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Thomas Detry enters the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 coming off a 17th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Detry is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Detry's Recent Performances

    • Detry has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Detry has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of -2.267 in his past five tournaments.
    Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Detry has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.216 this season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 53rd, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 145th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.377. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance53300.2299.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.93%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.97%

    Detry's Best Finishes

    • Detry has participated in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Detry, who has 428 points, currently ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 51st in the field with a mark of -0.281.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.057, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 62nd in that tournament).
    • Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.

    Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2160.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.377-1.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.539-1.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.2590.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.440-2.267

    Detry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6471-67-83-73+64
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-68E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4074-71-73-68+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-71-70-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4873-72-77-71+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

