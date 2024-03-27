Thomas Detry Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Thomas Detry enters the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 coming off a 17th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Detry is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Detry's Recent Performances
- Detry has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Detry has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of -2.267 in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Detry has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.216 this season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 53rd, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 145th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.377. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|300.2
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.97%
Detry's Best Finishes
- Detry has participated in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Detry, who has 428 points, currently ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 51st in the field with a mark of -0.281.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.057, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 62nd in that tournament).
- Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.216
|0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.377
|-1.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.539
|-1.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.259
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.440
|-2.267
Detry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-67-83-73
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|74-71-73-68
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|73-72-77-71
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
