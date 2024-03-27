Thomas Detry Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809 (he finished 28th in that tournament).

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 51st in the field with a mark of -0.281.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.057, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 62nd in that tournament).