35M AGO

Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taylor Pendrith seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He finished 66th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Pendrith has an average finish of 66th, and an average score of +8.
    • Pendrith finished 66th (with a score of +8) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2022).
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Pendrith's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20226666-72-71-79+8
    11/11/2021MC75-74+9

    Pendrith's Recent Performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 306.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Pendrith is averaging -1.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pendrith .

    Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Pendrith has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.402, which ranks 149th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 12th, and his 48.2% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 124th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.231. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance12306.9306.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.19%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.74%

    Pendrith's Best Finishes

    • Although Pendrith hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • With 143 points, Pendrith currently ranks 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.461. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.753. He finished 10th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.315 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.068, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.402-1.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.231-1.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2060.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.5290.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.102-1.244

    Pendrith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3065-70-72-68-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-69-74-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6077-69-76-76+106
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-70-77E4
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

