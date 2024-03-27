Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.461. In that event, he finished ninth.

Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.753. He finished 10th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.315 mark ranked 11th in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.068, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.