Taylor Moore Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.919 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore produced his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 39th.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.714 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.