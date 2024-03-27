PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Moore Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Last competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Taylor Moore posted a 12th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Moore has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Moore last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +2.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Moore's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC71-71+2
    11/11/2021MC71-72+3

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.312 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 2.141 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.012 ranks 92nd on TOUR this season, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a 0.296 mark (48th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance76297.1296.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.50%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.94%

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in eight tournaments).
    • In those eight events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Currently, Moore ranks 70th in the FedExCup standings with 247 points.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.919 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore produced his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.714 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.012-0.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2962.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1641.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.162-1.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3102.141

    Moore's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3973-72-70-78+518
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-67-67-70-1263
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2766-71-71-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7274-69-78-74+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

