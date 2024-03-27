Taylor Moore Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Last competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Taylor Moore posted a 12th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Moore has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Moore last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Moore's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|11/11/2021
|MC
|71-72
|+3
Moore's Recent Performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.312 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 2.141 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.012 ranks 92nd on TOUR this season, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a 0.296 mark (48th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Moore's -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|297.1
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.50%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.94%
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 100%.
- Currently, Moore ranks 70th in the FedExCup standings with 247 points.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.919 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore produced his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.049. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.714 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.012
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.296
|2.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.164
|1.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.162
|-1.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.310
|2.141
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|73-72-70-78
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-67-67-70
|-12
|63
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
