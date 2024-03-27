PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits from the ninth tee prior to The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits from the ninth tee prior to The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He placed 57th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Montgomery finished 57th (with a score of +5) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2022).
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Montgomery's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20225771-68-76-70+5

    Montgomery's Recent Performances

    • Montgomery has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Montgomery has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
    • Taylor Montgomery has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has an average of 3.087 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of 0.709 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Montgomery .

    Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Montgomery has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.503 this season, which ranks 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery has a 0.017 mark (88th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Montgomery has registered a 1.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him second on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance123291.8293.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.81%
    Putts Per Round127.0
    Par Breakers1%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.46%

    Montgomery's Best Finishes

    • Montgomery has played nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Montgomery has 313 points, ranking him 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.491 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
    • Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.503-2.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.017-1.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1600.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting21.0063.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6800.709

    Montgomery's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2268-74-69-71-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-71+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-66-66-70-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship6575-70-76-71+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4171-73-76-72+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-73-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3774-66-68-67-566
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1368-70-70-72-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-71-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-68-67-73-717
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6071-69-73-68-35
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1168-70-68-70-12160
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.