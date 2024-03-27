Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499 (he finished 13th in that event).

Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.491 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 11th in that event).