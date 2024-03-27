Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits from the ninth tee prior to The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He placed 57th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Montgomery finished 57th (with a score of +5) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2022).
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Montgomery's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|57
|71-68-76-70
|+5
Montgomery's Recent Performances
- Montgomery has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Montgomery has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
- Taylor Montgomery has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has an average of 3.087 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of 0.709 in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Montgomery has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.503 this season, which ranks 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery has a 0.017 mark (88th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Montgomery has registered a 1.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him second on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|291.8
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.46%
Montgomery's Best Finishes
- Montgomery has played nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Montgomery has 313 points, ranking him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.499 (he finished 13th in that event).
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.491 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
- Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.503
|-2.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.017
|-1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.160
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|1.006
|3.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.680
|0.709
Montgomery's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|68-74-69-71
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|75-70-76-71
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|71-73-76-72
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|74-66-68-67
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.