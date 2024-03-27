Sung Kang Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Sung Kang hits the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Kang has an average finish of second, and an average score of -17.
- Kang missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Kang's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|MC
|74
|+4
|11/5/2020
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|3/29/2018
|MC
|72
|E
Kang's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Kang has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Sung Kang has averaged 277.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kang is averaging -1.863 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kang has an average of -2.224 in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|289.0
|277.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|67.23%
|45.56%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|15.87%
|16.67%
Kang's Best Finishes
- Kang played 18 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 38.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Last season Kang put up his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -17 and finished 14th (six shots back of the winner).
- With 98 points last season, Kang ranked 199th in the FedExCup standings.
Kang's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|189
|-0.610
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.013
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.183
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.097
|-1.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-0.876
|-2.224
Kang's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|66-68-66-67
|-17
|53
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|73-68-71-75
|-1
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|67
|70-70-76-70
|-2
|2
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|65
|66-72-73-76
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.