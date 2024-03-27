Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
After he finished 57th in this tournament in 2022, Stewart Cink has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas March 28-31.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last five trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Cink has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 30th.
- In 2022, Cink finished 57th (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Cink's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|57
|68-71-74-72
|+5
|11/11/2021
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|11/5/2020
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|10/10/2019
|9
|70-68-71-69
|-10
Cink's Recent Performances
- Cink has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Cink has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Cink has an average of 1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of -0.348 in his past five tournaments.
Cink's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|305.5
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|66.04%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.93
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|127
|21.32%
|25.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.61%
|15.87%
Cink's Best Finishes
- Last season Cink took part in 27 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 48.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Cink's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -18 and finished seventh in that event.
- Cink compiled 156 points last season, which ranked him 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Cink's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.317
|-2.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.108
|1.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.098
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.084
|1.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.41
|-0.348
Cink's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|71-66-78-74
|+5
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|73-65-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|73-71-78-76
|+10
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-64
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-67-76-70
|-2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.