PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    After he finished 57th in this tournament in 2022, Stewart Cink has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas March 28-31.

    Latest odds for Cink at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Cink has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 30th.
    • In 2022, Cink finished 57th (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Cink's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20225768-71-74-72+5
    11/11/2021MC70-74+4
    11/5/2020MC72-74+6
    10/10/2019970-68-71-69-10

    Cink's Recent Performances

    • Cink has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Cink has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cink has an average of 1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of -0.348 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cink .

    Cink's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance56305.5298.3
    Greens in Regulation %13066.04%70.63%
    Putts Per Round8528.9329.6
    Par Breakers12721.32%25.79%
    Bogey Avoidance6913.61%15.87%

    Cink's Best Finishes

    • Last season Cink took part in 27 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 48.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Cink's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -18 and finished seventh in that event.
    • Cink compiled 156 points last season, which ranked him 173rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cink's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.317-2.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.1081.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.098-0.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.0841.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.41-0.348

    Cink's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC68-73-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6771-66-78-74+54
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3473-65-66-67-1318
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6073-71-78-76+106
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-64-3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-73-71-72E36
    July 27-303M Open3774-63-67-71-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship764-67-66-69-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-69-66-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-65-69-69-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-67-76-70-218

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.