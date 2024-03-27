Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Cink has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Cink has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.

Cink has an average of 1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.