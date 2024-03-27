Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.649 (he finished 18th in that event).

Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.493. In that tournament, he finished third.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.341 (he finished third in that event).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished third in that event.