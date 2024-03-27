Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 28-31, Stephan Jaeger will try to improve upon his last performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2022, he shot -6 and finished ninth at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Jaeger has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 22nd.
- Jaeger last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing ninth with a score of -6.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Jaeger's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|9
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|11/11/2021
|35
|68-72-72-69
|+1
|3/29/2018
|MC
|68-74
|-2
Jaeger's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -0.810 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Jaeger is averaging 0.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.438, which ranks 24th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks ninth, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger has a 0.119 mark (71st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Jaeger's -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 109th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|307.5
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.70%
Jaeger's Best Finishes
- Jaeger has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 75%.
- Jaeger, who has 362 points, currently sits 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.649 (he finished 18th in that event).
- Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.493. In that tournament, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.341 (he finished third in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.438
|1.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.119
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.182
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.105
|-0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.633
|0.634
Jaeger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|65-71-70-67
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-70-70
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
|9
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
