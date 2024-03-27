PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 28-31, Stephan Jaeger will try to improve upon his last performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2022, he shot -6 and finished ninth at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Jaeger has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • Jaeger last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing ninth with a score of -6.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Jaeger's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022970-67-70-67-6
    11/11/20213568-72-72-69+1
    3/29/2018MC68-74-2

    Jaeger's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -0.810 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Jaeger is averaging 0.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.438, which ranks 24th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks ninth, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger has a 0.119 mark (71st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Jaeger's -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 109th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance9307.5306.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.19%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%22.96%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.70%

    Jaeger's Best Finishes

    • Jaeger has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Jaeger, who has 362 points, currently sits 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.649 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.493. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.341 (he finished third in that event).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4381.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.119-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1820.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.105-0.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6330.634

    Jaeger's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1865-71-70-67-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2770-70-70-70-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1167-71-65-63-1865
    May 18-21PGA Championship5072-70-69-76+79
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-70-71-76+138
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

