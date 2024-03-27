PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Si Woo Kim enters play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a sixth-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Kim's average finish has been 35th, and his average score -1, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Kim finished 35th (with a score of -1) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2022).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Kim's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20223568-69-69-73-1
    11/5/2020MC71-73+4

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 4.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.601 ranks 13th on TOUR this season, and his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.457 mark (32nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance149287.7288.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.71%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%23.39%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.99%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Kim, who has 602 points, currently sits 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.767.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 2.681 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.772, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.6012.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4571.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2501.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.330-0.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.9794.247

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3969-74-72-70-315
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2973-72-72-72+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4368-72-70-73-112
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson265-66-68-63-22245
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

