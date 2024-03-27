Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Si Woo Kim enters play March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a sixth-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Kim's average finish has been 35th, and his average score -1, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Kim finished 35th (with a score of -1) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Kim's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|35
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|11/5/2020
|MC
|71-73
|+4
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 4.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.601 ranks 13th on TOUR this season, and his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.457 mark (32nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|287.7
|288.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.99%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut eight times.
- Kim, who has 602 points, currently sits 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964. He finished 42nd in that event.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.767.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 2.681 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.772, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.601
|2.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.457
|1.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.250
|1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.330
|-0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.979
|4.247
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|15
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|73-72-72-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|12
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|245
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|140
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.