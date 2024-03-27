Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964. He finished 42nd in that event.

Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.767.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 2.681 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.772, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.