Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after shooting -20 to win THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in his most recent tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last four trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Scheffler has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 18th.
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished ninth after posting a score of -6.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Scheffler's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|9
|70-66-71-67
|-6
|11/11/2021
|2
|72-62-69-69
|-8
|11/5/2020
|32
|67-75-72-65
|-1
|10/10/2019
|28
|69-74-69-71
|-5
Scheffler's Recent Performances
- Scheffler has finished first twice while also posting three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner four times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.
- Scottie Scheffler has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler is averaging 0.495 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 11.122 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.966 ranks first on TOUR this season, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 1.268. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 94th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|293.8
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|74.85%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|29.82%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|8.77%
Scheffler's Best Finishes
- Scheffler has played seven tournaments this season, and he has earned two wins along with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Scheffler sits first in the FedExCup standings with 2298 points.
Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.477 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.247. In that event, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 7.010 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.348), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.966
|3.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.268
|4.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.592
|2.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.006
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.821
|11.122
Scheffler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-75-71-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-65-69-70
|-12
|63
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|64-64-71-65
|-20
|100
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|67-68-73-65
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|67-67-72-67
|-7
|163
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|200
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|210
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.