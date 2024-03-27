PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Scottie Scheffler heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after shooting -20 to win THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Scheffler has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 18th.
    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished ninth after posting a score of -6.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Scheffler's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022970-66-71-67-6
    11/11/2021272-62-69-69-8
    11/5/20203267-75-72-65-1
    10/10/20192869-74-69-71-5

    Scheffler's Recent Performances

    • Scheffler has finished first twice while also posting three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner four times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.
    • Scottie Scheffler has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler is averaging 0.495 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 11.122 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.966 ranks first on TOUR this season, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 1.268. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 94th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance108293.8294.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%74.85%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%29.82%
    Bogey Avoidance1%8.77%

    Scheffler's Best Finishes

    • Scheffler has played seven tournaments this season, and he has earned two wins along with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Scheffler sits first in the FedExCup standings with 2298 points.

    Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.477 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.247. In that event, he finished third.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 7.010 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.348), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.9663.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2684.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.5922.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0060.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.82111.122

    Scheffler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1068-75-71-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-65-69-70-1263
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson564-64-71-65-20100
    May 18-21PGA Championship267-68-73-65-7270
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge367-67-72-67-7163
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-68-67-6200
    June 15-18U.S. Open367-68-68-70-7210
    June 22-25Travelers Championship463-70-63-65-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open368-65-67-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2370-75-72-67E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

