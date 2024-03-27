Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.477 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.247. In that event, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 7.010 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.348), which ranked fifth in the field.