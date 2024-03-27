Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Scott Stallings finished the weekend at -5, good for a 12th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 trying for an improved score.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Stallings' average finish has been 71st, and his average score +3, over his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stallings last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, finishing 61st with a score of +7.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Stallings' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|61
|71-70-70-76
|+7
|11/5/2020
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|10/10/2019
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|3/29/2018
|80
|73-68-74
|-1
Stallings' Recent Performances
- Stallings has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Stallings has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -5 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Scott Stallings has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stallings has an average of -2.934 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stallings has an average of -1.360 in his past five tournaments.
Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stallings has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.154 this season (124th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 100th, while his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stallings ranks 21st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.570, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Stallings' -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|294.3
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.20%
Stallings' Best Finishes
- Stallings has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- With 99 points, Stallings currently sits 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Stallings' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Stallings put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.167. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.936 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings' best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.478 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Stallings recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.317). That ranked second in the field.
- Stallings recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.154
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.570
|1.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.164
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.562
|-2.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.017
|-1.360
Stallings' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-77-69-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|56
|66-72-68-76
|-2
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-69-71
|-8
|5
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-71-75-71
|+7
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|67-69-69-74
|-1
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-70-68-75
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|68-67-65-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-70-72-64
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|68-69-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|70-67-72-70
|-5
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.