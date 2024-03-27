PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Scott Stallings finished the weekend at -5, good for a 12th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Stallings at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Stallings' average finish has been 71st, and his average score +3, over his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stallings last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, finishing 61st with a score of +7.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Stallings' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/20216171-70-70-76+7
    11/5/2020MC74-71+5
    10/10/2019MC72-75+3
    3/29/20188073-68-74-1

    Stallings' Recent Performances

    • Stallings has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Over his last five events, Stallings has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -5 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Scott Stallings has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stallings has an average of -2.934 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stallings has an average of -1.360 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stallings .

    Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stallings has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.154 this season (124th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 100th, while his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stallings ranks 21st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.570, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Stallings' -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance100294.3294.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.52%
    Putts Per Round130.9
    Par Breakers1%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.20%

    Stallings' Best Finishes

    • Stallings has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • With 99 points, Stallings currently sits 114th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stallings' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Stallings put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.167. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.936 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings' best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.478 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Stallings recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.317). That ranked second in the field.
    • Stallings recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.154-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5701.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1640.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.562-2.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.017-1.360

    Stallings' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2670-77-69-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5666-72-68-76-26
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-69-71-85
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6074-71-75-71+75
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6267-69-69-74-15
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-70-68-75-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship268-67-65-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-70-72-64-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC64-68-73-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2568-69-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1270-67-72-70-558

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

