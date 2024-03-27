PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Scott Gutschewski takes to the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Gutschewski at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In the past five years, this is Gutschewski's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Gutschewski's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Gutschewski has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -0.732 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Gutschewski is averaging -2.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gutschewski .

    Gutschewski's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-278.5294.5
    Greens in Regulation %-76.39%37.88%
    Putts Per Round-29.7528.5
    Par Breakers-18.06%16.16%
    Bogey Avoidance-6.94%17.17%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's Best Finishes

    • Gutschewski, who took part in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.

    Gutschewski's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.663

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-76+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.