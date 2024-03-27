Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Scott Gutschewski takes to the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Gutschewski's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Gutschewski's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Gutschewski has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -0.732 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gutschewski is averaging -2.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gutschewski's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|278.5
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|76.39%
|37.88%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.06%
|16.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|6.94%
|17.17%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's Best Finishes
- Gutschewski, who took part in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.663
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
