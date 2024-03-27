PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 57th shooting +5 in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Stevens has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of +5 and finishing 57th.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Stevens' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20225770-69-71-75+5

    Stevens' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging -0.953 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of -3.244 in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252 this season, which ranks 56th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 123rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.224. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance29304.3304.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.08%

    Stevens' Best Finishes

    • Stevens is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in nine tournaments).
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
    • As of now, Stevens has accumulated 103 points, which ranks him 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.884. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.117 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.759, which ranked 27th in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
    • Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2520.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.224-1.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.051-1.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.041-0.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.063-3.244

    Stevens' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open272-68-68-66-14300
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-70-72-72E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3465-68-69-69-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship7271-72-73-79+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2971-66-72-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-72-72-76+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open4375-67-70-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-70-73-70-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

