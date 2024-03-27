Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Samuel Stevens looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 57th shooting +5 in this tournament in 2022.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Stevens has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of +5 and finishing 57th.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Stevens' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|57
|70-69-71-75
|+5
Stevens' Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging -0.953 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of -3.244 in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252 this season, which ranks 56th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 123rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.224. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|304.3
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.08%
Stevens' Best Finishes
- Stevens is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in nine tournaments).
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
- As of now, Stevens has accumulated 103 points, which ranks him 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.884. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.117 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.759, which ranked 27th in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
- Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.252
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.224
|-1.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.051
|-1.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.041
|-0.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.063
|-3.244
Stevens' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|72-68-68-66
|-14
|300
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-72-72
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
