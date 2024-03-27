Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.884. In that tournament, he finished 28th.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.117 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.759, which ranked 27th in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.