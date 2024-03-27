PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sam Ryder enters the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 after a 33rd-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Ryder's average finish has been 17th, and his average score -10, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In 2021, Ryder failed to make the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Ryder's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/2021MC69-76+5
    11/5/2020MC79-70+9
    10/10/20192870-69-72-72-5
    3/29/2018566-68-71-68-15

    Ryder's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Ryder has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 283.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ryder is averaging 3.369 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder is averaging 2.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ryder has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.337 this season, which ranks 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.4 yards) ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 55th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.249, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Ryder has registered a 0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance172282.4283.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.32%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Ryder's Best Finishes

    • Ryder has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
    • Ryder, who has 205 points, currently ranks 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.388 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).

    Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.337-1.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2490.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.186-0.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.7663.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4942.215

    Ryder's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open371-70-68-66-13163
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-74+12--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5671-72-77-76+86
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-71-70-71-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

