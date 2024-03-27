Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Sam Ryder enters the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 after a 33rd-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Ryder's average finish has been 17th, and his average score -10, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In 2021, Ryder failed to make the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Ryder's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|11/5/2020
|MC
|79-70
|+9
|10/10/2019
|28
|70-69-72-72
|-5
|3/29/2018
|5
|66-68-71-68
|-15
Ryder's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Ryder has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 283.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Ryder is averaging 3.369 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder is averaging 2.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ryder has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.337 this season, which ranks 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.4 yards) ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 55th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.249, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Ryder has registered a 0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|282.4
|283.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Ryder's Best Finishes
- Ryder has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- Ryder, who has 205 points, currently ranks 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.388 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.337
|-1.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.249
|0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.186
|-0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.766
|3.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.494
|2.215
Ryder's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|71-70-68-66
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.