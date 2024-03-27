Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168 (he finished 16th in that tournament).

Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.388 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.