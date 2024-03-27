Sam Bennett Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Bennett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Bennett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.

Sam Bennett has averaged yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bennett is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.