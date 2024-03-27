PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Sam Bennett Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Bennett Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Sam Bennett enters play in Houston, Texas trying for better results March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Bennett at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In the past five years, this is Bennett's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Bennett's Recent Performances

    • Bennett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bennett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Sam Bennett has averaged yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bennett is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bennett is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bennett .

    Bennett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-297.1
    Greens in Regulation %-66.15%%
    Putts Per Round-29.13
    Par Breakers-24.48%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.84%14.51%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bennett's Best Finishes

    • Bennett did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 11 tournaments).
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 63.6%.
    • Last season Bennett's best performance came at the Masters Tournament, where he shot -2 and finished 16th.

    Bennett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bennett's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1668-68-76-74-2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6371-73-72-84+12--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2070-72-70-68-8--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4367-68-79-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2965-75-66-69-13--
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-75+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3870-68-66-71-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bennett as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.