Sam Bennett Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Sam Bennett enters play in Houston, Texas trying for better results March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Bennett's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Bennett's Recent Performances
- Bennett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Bennett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Sam Bennett has averaged yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bennett is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bennett is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bennett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.15%
|%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.13
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.48%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.84%
|14.51%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bennett's Best Finishes
- Bennett did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 11 tournaments).
- In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 63.6%.
- Last season Bennett's best performance came at the Masters Tournament, where he shot -2 and finished 16th.
Bennett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bennett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|68-68-76-74
|-2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|63
|71-73-72-84
|+12
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|67-68-79-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|65-75-66-69
|-13
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bennett as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.