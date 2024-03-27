Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala enters play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 28-31 after a ninth-place finish in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Theegala has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 42nd.
- Theegala last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing 22nd with a score of -4.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Theegala's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|22
|71-68-73-64
|-4
|11/11/2021
|61
|70-71-70-76
|+7
Theegala's Recent Performances
- Theegala has posted one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.
- Sahith Theegala has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 3.611 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 5.722 Strokes Gained: Total.
Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Theegala has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.435 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.9 yards) ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala sports a 0.228 mark (59th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him seventh on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|298.9
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.25%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.23%
Theegala's Best Finishes
- Theegala has participated in eight tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
- With 1074 points, Theegala currently ranks fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.944 (he finished sixth in that event).
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala put up his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.435
|1.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.228
|1.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.039
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.821
|3.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.446
|5.722
Theegala's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|9
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|88
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.