Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.944 (he finished sixth in that event).

Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562. He finished fifth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala put up his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.