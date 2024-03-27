PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Sahith Theegala enters play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 28-31 after a ninth-place finish in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Theegala has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • Theegala last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing 22nd with a score of -4.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Theegala's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20222271-68-73-64-4
    11/11/20216170-71-70-76+7

    Theegala's Recent Performances

    • Theegala has posted one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.
    • Sahith Theegala has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 3.611 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 5.722 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Theegala has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.435 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.9 yards) ranks 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala sports a 0.228 mark (59th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him seventh on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance63298.9299.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.25%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%26.32%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.23%

    Theegala's Best Finishes

    • Theegala has participated in eight tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
    • With 1074 points, Theegala currently ranks fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.944 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562. He finished fifth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala put up his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4351.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2281.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.039-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.8213.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.4465.722

    Theegala's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament973-70-73-67-588
    April 13-16RBC Heritage570-68-67-65-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-74-71-73+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-71-71-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5876-70-75-76+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-70-71-69-516
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-66-73-69+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.