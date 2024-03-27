PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    S.H. Kim looks to improve upon his 47th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Kim has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of +2 and finishing 47th.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20224768-70-74-70+2

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 64th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Kim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been +2.
    • Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging -2.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.419 this season (152nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 85th, while his 50% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.417 mark (148th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 75th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance85295.9300.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%55.56%
    Putts Per Round128.0
    Par Breakers1%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.29%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Kim has 91 points, ranking him 117th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.604. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.945, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.419-3.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.417-1.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.6442.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.121-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.072-2.311

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1572-68-70-71-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-68-74-65-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.