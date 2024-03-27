S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
S.H. Kim looks to improve upon his 47th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Kim has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of +2 and finishing 47th.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|47
|68-70-74-70
|+2
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 64th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Kim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been +2.
- Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging -2.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.419 this season (152nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 85th, while his 50% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.417 mark (148th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 75th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|295.9
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.29%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Kim has 91 points, ranking him 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.604. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.945, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.419
|-3.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.417
|-1.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.644
|2.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.121
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.072
|-2.311
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
