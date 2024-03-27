PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Ryan Palmer finished the weekend at +1, good for a 54th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Palmer's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -1, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Palmer missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Palmer's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC71-72+3
    11/11/20212671-70-68-70-1
    3/29/2018MC72-73+1

    Palmer's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Palmer has an average finish of 53rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Palmer has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five events.
    • Ryan Palmer has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has an average of -1.615 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Palmer .

    Palmer's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Palmer's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.210 last season ranked 56th on TOUR, and his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranked 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Palmer ranked 60th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.223, while he ranked 75th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.93%.
    • On the greens, Palmer's -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 168th last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 131st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance87301.2299.7
    Greens in Regulation %7567.93%50.74%
    Putts Per Round13129.1928.7
    Par Breakers7022.64%22.96%
    Bogey Avoidance9813.99%11.11%

    Palmer's Best Finishes

    • Palmer took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season Palmer's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -22 and finished fifth in that event.
    • Palmer ranked 161st in the FedExCup standings with 193 points last season.

    Palmer's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.597. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Palmer put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.386.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 2.282 mark ranked in the field.
    • At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.261, which was his best last season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2101.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.223-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.1580.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.343-1.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.068-0.410

    Palmer's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3566-72-70-73-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson864-65-68-68-1980
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3368-67-66-68-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-67-72-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-70+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6869-68-70-78-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship571-66-65-64-22--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship867-68-66-66-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-74+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-69-73-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-75-73-70+16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

