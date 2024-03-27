Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his last competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Ryan Palmer finished the weekend at +1, good for a 54th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 aiming for a better finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Palmer's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -1, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Palmer missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
Palmer's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|11/11/2021
|26
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|3/29/2018
|MC
|72-73
|+1
Palmer's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Palmer has an average finish of 53rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Palmer has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five events.
- Ryan Palmer has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has an average of -1.615 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total.
Palmer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Palmer's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.210 last season ranked 56th on TOUR, and his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranked 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Palmer ranked 60th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.223, while he ranked 75th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.93%.
- On the greens, Palmer's -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 168th last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 131st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|301.2
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|67.93%
|50.74%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.19
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|70
|22.64%
|22.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|13.99%
|11.11%
Palmer's Best Finishes
- Palmer took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Palmer's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -22 and finished fifth in that event.
- Palmer ranked 161st in the FedExCup standings with 193 points last season.
Palmer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.597. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Palmer put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.386.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 2.282 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.261, which was his best last season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Palmer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.210
|1.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.223
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.158
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.343
|-1.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.068
|-0.410
Palmer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|66-72-70-73
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|64-65-68-68
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|68-67-66-68
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-67-72
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.