Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Last season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.597. He finished 33rd in that event.

Palmer put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.386.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 2.282 mark ranked in the field.

At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.261, which was his best last season. That ranked 12th in the field.