Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Ryan Moore will appear in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 28-31 after a fifth-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Moore's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Moore's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
- Ryan Moore has averaged 284.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -2.606 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 0.667 in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.088, which ranks 82nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.4 yards) ranks 169th, and his 71.7% driving accuracy average ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks fourth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.849, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Moore has registered a -0.834 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|283.4
|284.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore has participated in eight tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- As of now, Moore has collected 115 points, which ranks him 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436 (he finished fifth in that event).
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.943 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.088
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.849
|3.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|-0.004
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.834
|-2.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.100
|0.667
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.