33M AGO

Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Moore will appear in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 28-31 after a fifth-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In the past five years, this is Moore's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
    • Ryan Moore has averaged 284.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -2.606 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 0.667 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.088, which ranks 82nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.4 yards) ranks 169th, and his 71.7% driving accuracy average ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks fourth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.849, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Moore has registered a -0.834 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance169283.4284.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.44%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.19%

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore has participated in eight tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • As of now, Moore has collected 115 points, which ranks him 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.943 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0880.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8493.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green92-0.004-0.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.834-2.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1000.667

    Moore's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-69+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-74-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-70-72-72-74
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

