Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox takes to the links in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Fox's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Fox's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Fox has an average finish of 38th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Fox has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has an average of 0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -0.319 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fox has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.444, which ranks 154th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 33rd, and his 45.9% driving accuracy average ranks 178th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox owns a 0.331 average that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox's 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 67th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|303.6
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.70%
Fox's Best Finishes
- Fox, who has played six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times.
- With 30 points, Fox currently ranks 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.268. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.812. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.959, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
- Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 35th in the field.
Fox's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.444
|-1.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.331
|1.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.234
|-0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.190
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.157
|-0.319
Fox's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-71-74-73
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.