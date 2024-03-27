Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.268. In that event, he missed the cut.

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.812. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.959, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).