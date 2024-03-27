Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Last tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Ryan Brehm carded a 72nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open trying to improve on that finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Brehm has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 45th.
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +6.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Brehm's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|10/10/2019
|45
|72-72-71-70
|-3
Brehm's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Brehm has an average finish of 64th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Brehm hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 64th.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -5.136 Strokes Gained: Total.
Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.638, which ranks 172nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 54th, and his 47.1% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 171st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.930. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Brehm's 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|300.1
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.84%
Brehm's Best Finishes
- Brehm has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
- With 47 points, Brehm currently ranks 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.176 mark ranked in the field.
- Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.440 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 0.744 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.
- Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.638
|-1.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.930
|-2.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.317
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.362
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.523
|-5.136
Brehm's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-68-71-66
|-10
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.