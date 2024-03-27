PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Last tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Ryan Brehm carded a 72nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Brehm has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 45th.
    • In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +6.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Brehm's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC71-75+6
    10/10/20194572-72-71-70-3

    Brehm's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Brehm has an average finish of 64th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Brehm hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 64th.
    • He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -5.136 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Brehm .

    Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.638, which ranks 172nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 54th, and his 47.1% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 171st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.930. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Brehm's 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance54300.1301.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.70%
    Putts Per Round130.2
    Par Breakers1%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance1%19.84%

    Brehm's Best Finishes

    • Brehm has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
    • With 47 points, Brehm currently ranks 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.176 mark ranked in the field.
    • Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.440 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 0.744 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.
    • Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).

    Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.638-1.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.930-2.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.317-0.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.362-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.523-5.136

    Brehm's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6469-68-71-66-104
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8170-69-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2472-66-69-67-1422
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2270-67-68-67-837
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.