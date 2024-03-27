Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.176 mark ranked in the field.

Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.440 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 0.744 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.