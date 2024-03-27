Roger Sloan Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Last season Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of -0.729 (he finished 34th in that tournament).

Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he put up a 0.709 mark, which ranked him 43rd in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.580. He finished 79th in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.341). That ranked 12th in the field.