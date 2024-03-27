Roger Sloan Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
In his tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Roger Sloan carded a 49th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open trying for a better finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over Sloan's last two visits to the the Texas Children's Houston Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In 2021, Sloan failed to make the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Sloan's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|10/10/2019
|MC
|75-75
|+6
Sloan's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Sloan has an average finish of 52nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Sloan has an average finishing position of 52nd in his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Sloan is averaging -0.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.2
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.22%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.40
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.33%
|14.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sloan's Best Finishes
- Sloan did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in three tournaments).
- In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Sloan had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. He shot -6 and finished 34th (10 shots back of the winner).
Sloan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of -0.729 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
- Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he put up a 0.709 mark, which ranked him 43rd in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.580. He finished 79th in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.341). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.121) at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
Sloan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.216
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sloan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|68-68-70-74
|-4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.