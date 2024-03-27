Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142. He finished sixth in that event.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.481 mark ranked 15th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.895 mark ranked in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.423 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.