Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Robert MacIntyre will compete March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. In his most recent tournament he placed 33rd in the Valspar Championship, shooting -2 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is MacIntyre's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (seventh).
MacIntyre's Recent Performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- Robert MacIntyre has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has an average of -0.748 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre is averaging 1.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- MacIntyre has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 this season, which ranks 72nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranks 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre owns a 0.090 average that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|298.2
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.35%
MacIntyre's Best Finishes
- MacIntyre has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- With 136 points, MacIntyre currently ranks 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142. He finished sixth in that event.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.481 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.895 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.423 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.173
|1.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.090
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.164
|0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.503
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.076
|1.128
MacIntyre's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.