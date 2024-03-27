Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a -0.931 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished 60th in that event.

Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.372 mark ranked fifth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.240 (he finished 25th in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.155), which ranked 35th in the field.