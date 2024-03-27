PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    In his time out at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Robby Shelton carded a 33rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Shelton's average finish has been 52nd, and his average score +3, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In Shelton's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished 52nd after posting a score of +3.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Shelton's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20225271-68-73-71+3
    11/5/2020MC72-72+4
    10/10/2019MC76-77+9

    Shelton's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Shelton has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -2.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 287.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Shelton is averaging -0.883 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of -2.193 in his past five tournaments.
    

    Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Shelton's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.568 ranks 167th on TOUR this season, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 64th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.192, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Shelton's -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance140289.4287.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.19%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.97%

    Shelton's Best Finishes

    • Shelton is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played eight tournaments).
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
    • As of now, Shelton has accumulated 62 points, which ranks him 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a -0.931 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished 60th in that event.
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.372 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.240 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.155), which ranked 35th in the field.
    • Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 25th in that event).

    Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.568-2.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.192-0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2911.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.169-0.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.254-2.193

    Shelton's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1573-69-72-67-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-75+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4370-67-66-69-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-67-76-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7068-72-71-71-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

