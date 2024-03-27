Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his time out at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Robby Shelton carded a 33rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open looking to improve on that finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Shelton's average finish has been 52nd, and his average score +3, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In Shelton's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished 52nd after posting a score of +3.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Shelton's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|52
|71-68-73-71
|+3
|11/5/2020
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|10/10/2019
|MC
|76-77
|+9
Shelton's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Shelton has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -2.
- In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 287.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Shelton is averaging -0.883 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of -2.193 in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Shelton's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.568 ranks 167th on TOUR this season, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 64th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.192, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Shelton's -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|289.4
|287.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.97%
Shelton's Best Finishes
- Shelton is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Shelton has accumulated 62 points, which ranks him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a -0.931 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished 60th in that event.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.372 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.240 (he finished 25th in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.155), which ranked 35th in the field.
- Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.568
|-2.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.192
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.291
|1.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.169
|-0.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.254
|-2.193
Shelton's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-69-72-67
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-67-66-69
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
