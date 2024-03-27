Richy Werenski Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Over his last five tournaments, Werenski has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Werenski has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Richy Werenski has averaged 289.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting.