33M AGO

Richy Werenski Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - FEBRUARY 11: Richy Werenski of United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard at Country Club de Bogota on February 11, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Richy Werenski seeks better results in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open having failed to make the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.

    Latest odds for Werenski at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Werenski has an average finish of 72nd, and an average score of +4.
    • In 2022, Werenski failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Werenski's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC72-71+3
    11/11/20215070-69-70-75+4
    10/10/2019MC72-75+3
    3/29/20188570-71-75E

    Werenski's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Werenski has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Werenski has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Richy Werenski has averaged 289.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -4.064 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Werenski's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance93300.5289.1
    Greens in Regulation %18762.79%24.31%
    Putts Per Round3428.4628.0
    Par Breakers9122.00%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance16715.66%13.19%

    Werenski's Best Finishes

    • Werenski, who took part in 36 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 15 times (41.7%).
    • Last season Werenski's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished 11th at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
    • With 217 points last season, Werenski ranked 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Werenski's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.137-0.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green191-0.802-2.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.138-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.316-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-0.760-4.064

    Werenski's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-74+5--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-73+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4666-73-70-69-610
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1164-68-68-66-1865
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-77-70E4
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-74-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4265-71-68-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-68-75-68-73
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7167-68-74-76+53
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6671-70-74-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6570-69-67-78-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4570-66-70-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6972-65-69-72-6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1867-71-68-69-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

