Richy Werenski Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - FEBRUARY 11: Richy Werenski of United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard at Country Club de Bogota on February 11, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Richy Werenski seeks better results in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open having failed to make the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Werenski has an average finish of 72nd, and an average score of +4.
- In 2022, Werenski failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 with numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Werenski's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|11/11/2021
|50
|70-69-70-75
|+4
|10/10/2019
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|3/29/2018
|85
|70-71-75
|E
Werenski's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Werenski has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Werenski has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Richy Werenski has averaged 289.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -4.064 Strokes Gained: Total.
Werenski's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.5
|289.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|187
|62.79%
|24.31%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.46
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|91
|22.00%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|15.66%
|13.19%
Werenski's Best Finishes
- Werenski, who took part in 36 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 15 times (41.7%).
- Last season Werenski's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished 11th at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
- With 217 points last season, Werenski ranked 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Werenski's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.137
|-0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|191
|-0.802
|-2.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.138
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.316
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-0.760
|-4.064
Werenski's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-73-70-69
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|64-68-68-66
|-18
|65
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-77-70
|E
|4
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-68-75-68
|-7
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|67-68-74-76
|+5
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|71-70-74-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|70-69-67-78
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-66-70-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|69
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|67-71-68-69
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.