Richard Hoey Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.222.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.025.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his -0.151 mark ranked in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.970, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.