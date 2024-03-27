Richard Hoey Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Richard Hoey hits the links March 28-31 in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course after a 54th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Hoey is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Hoey's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hoey has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Richard Hoey has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoey has an average of -3.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging -1.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoey has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.631, which ranks 11th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranks 26th, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 34th on TOUR with a mark of 0.442.
- On the greens, Hoey's -1.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 179th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|304.7
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.32%
Hoey's Best Finishes
- Hoey, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Hoey ranks 172nd in the FedExCup standings with 23 points.
Hoey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.222.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.025.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his -0.151 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.970, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 54th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 54th.
Hoey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.631
|1.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.442
|1.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.513
|-1.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-1.286
|-3.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.725
|-1.188
Hoey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
