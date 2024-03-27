Raul Pereda Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
At the Valspar Championship, Raul Pereda struggled, missing the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He is looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open March 28-31 in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Pereda's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Pereda's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Pereda has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Pereda finished 42nd in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished -10 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 278.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pereda has an average of 1.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -2.329 in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.4
|278.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|40.28%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.50
|26.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|51.39%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|30.56%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's Best Finishes
- Pereda teed off in two tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
- Last season Pereda put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 42nd with a score of -10 (eight shots back of the winner).
Pereda's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.329
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|65-70-70-76
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.