Rafael Campos Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Last season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his 0.852 mark ranked in the field.

Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic, ranking in the field at -1.597. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he delivered a -0.435 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -4.044 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.