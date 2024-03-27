Rafael Campos Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Rafael Campos seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He took 59th at the par-72 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2019.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Campos' average finish has been 33rd, and his average score -6, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2019, he finished 59th after posting a score of E.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2022, Tony Finau posted numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second).
- Finau averaged 302.4 yards off the tee (20th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Campos' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/10/2019
|59
|69-74-72-73
|E
Campos' Recent Performances
- Campos has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Campos is averaging -0.662 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging 2.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.5
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.56%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.56%
|12.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' Best Finishes
- Campos took part in three tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Campos' best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -13 and finished 18th.
Campos' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his 0.852 mark ranked in the field.
- Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic, ranking in the field at -1.597. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he delivered a -0.435 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -4.044 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.224) at The RSM Classic in November 2023, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Campos' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.633
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
