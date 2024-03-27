PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Coody is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Coody's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Coody finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Coody has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished -11 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Pierceson Coody has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has an average of 0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody is averaging -3.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Coody .

    Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.802 this season, which ranks 174th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody owns a -1.640 average that ranks 181st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance20305.1307.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.78%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.22%

    Coody's Best Finishes

    • Coody has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut one time.
    • Currently, Coody ranks 185th in the FedExCup standings with 12 points.

    Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.642.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.356 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.228.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.061, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.038) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.802-1.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-1.640-2.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.526-0.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.6530.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-2.315-3.632

    Coody's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5374-69-70-75E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC79-73+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-75+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-75-67-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3272-67-68-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

