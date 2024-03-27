Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Coody is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Coody finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Coody has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished -11 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Pierceson Coody has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has an average of 0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging -3.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.802 this season, which ranks 174th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody owns a -1.640 average that ranks 181st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|305.1
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.22%
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time.
- Currently, Coody ranks 185th in the FedExCup standings with 12 points.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.642.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.356 (he missed the cut in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.228.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.061, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.038) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.802
|-1.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-1.640
|-2.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.526
|-0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.653
|0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-2.315
|-3.632
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|74-69-70-75
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
