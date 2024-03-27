Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.642.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.356 (he missed the cut in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.228.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.061, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.