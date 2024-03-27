Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Malnati has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Malnati has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.

Peter Malnati has averaged 291.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 2.841 Strokes Gained: Putting.