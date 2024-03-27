Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Peter Malnati looks to repeat his winning performance from the Valspar Championship in his last competition when he competes in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Malnati has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -8.
- Malnati last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +9.
- Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
- Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Malnati's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|11/11/2021
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|10/10/2019
|17
|69-65-73-73
|-8
|3/29/2018
|MC
|72-71
|-1
Malnati's Recent Performances
- Malnati has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Malnati has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
- Peter Malnati has averaged 291.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 2.841 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 3.110 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Malnati owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.495 (160th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.1 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati sports a 0.302 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has registered a 0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him sixth on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|290.1
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.95%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.44%
Malnati's Best Finishes
- Malnati has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- Malnati, who has 690 points, currently ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.577.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 4.915 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 16th in the field at 1.834. In that event, he finished ninth.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359). That ranked third in the field.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.495
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.302
|1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|-0.009
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.825
|2.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.623
|3.110
Malnati's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|67-72-78-65
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.