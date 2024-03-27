PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Peter Malnati looks to repeat his winning performance from the Valspar Championship in his last competition when he competes in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 28-31.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Malnati has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -8.
    • Malnati last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +9.
    • Tony Finau finished with 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau's average driving distance was 302.4 (20th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Malnati's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC78-71+9
    11/11/2021MC69-73+2
    10/10/20191769-65-73-73-8
    3/29/2018MC72-71-1

    Malnati's Recent Performances

    • Malnati has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Malnati has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
    • Peter Malnati has averaged 291.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 2.841 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 3.110 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Malnati owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.495 (160th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.1 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati sports a 0.302 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has registered a 0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him sixth on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance136290.1291.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.95%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%23.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.44%

    Malnati's Best Finishes

    • Malnati has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • Malnati, who has 690 points, currently ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.577.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 4.915 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 16th in the field at 1.834. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359). That ranked third in the field.
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.495-0.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3021.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green93-0.009-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.8252.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6233.110

    Malnati's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2267-72-78-65-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-72-72E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-84+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

