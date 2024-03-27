PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Patton Kizzire looks for a better result in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after he took 11th shooting -6 in this tournament in 2020.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Kizzire's average finish has been 11th, and his average score -6, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2020, he finished 11th after posting a score of -6.
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Kizzire's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/5/20201169-67-70-68-6
    10/10/2019MC71-75+2

    Kizzire's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Kizzire has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Patton Kizzire has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kizzire has an average of -4.363 in his past five tournaments.
    Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kizzire owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.138 (76th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.5 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire owns a -0.032 mark (99th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance34303.5296.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%46.97%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%21.72%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.11%

    Kizzire's Best Finishes

    • Kizzire is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.
    • Kizzire, who has 55 points, currently ranks 145th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.246. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.954 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.037 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.138-0.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.032-0.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.693-2.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.047-0.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.634-4.363

    Kizzire's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6473-70-74-77+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-69-73-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3066-70-64-70-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4869-69-73-71+29
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-70-74-68-516
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6267-71-75-69-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-68-73-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4670-66-69-70-9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

