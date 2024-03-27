32M AGO
Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Patton Kizzire looks for a better result in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after he took 11th shooting -6 in this tournament in 2020.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Kizzire's average finish has been 11th, and his average score -6, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2020, he finished 11th after posting a score of -6.
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Kizzire's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/5/2020
|11
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|10/10/2019
|MC
|71-75
|+2
Kizzire's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Kizzire has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Patton Kizzire has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kizzire has an average of -4.363 in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kizzire owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.138 (76th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.5 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire owns a -0.032 mark (99th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|303.5
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|46.97%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.11%
Kizzire's Best Finishes
- Kizzire is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.
- Kizzire, who has 55 points, currently ranks 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.246. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.954 mark ranked in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.037 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.138
|-0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.032
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.693
|-2.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.047
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.634
|-4.363
Kizzire's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|73-70-74-77
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-69-73
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|66-70-64-70
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|69-69-73-71
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-70-74-68
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
