Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.246. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.954 mark ranked in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.037 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.